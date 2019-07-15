Former SOCF employee faces federal child pornography charges

A man formerly of Scioto County is now facing charges of sexual exploitation of children in Federal Court for his role in the distribution of child pornography.

Ronnie Dean Boggs, 49, a former Portsmouth resident and Corrections Officer at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, was one of five individuals named in the suit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Gainesville Division.

The federal charges are as follows: “willfully conspiring to knowingly make, print, and publish, and cause to be made, printed, and published, a notice and advertisement offering to exchange, display, and distribute at least one visual depiction, the production of which involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and which visual depiction was of such conduct, knowing and having reason to know, that such notice and advertisement would be transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, and in and affecting such commerce, by any means, including by computer, and where such notice and advertisement was actually transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, and in and affecting such commerce, by any means, including by computer, in that the defendants posted images, videos, and links in a chat group, which links led other users to access child pornography filed maintained in Internet user accounts, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251 (d)(1)(A) and 2251 (e).”

According to the criminal indictment, Boggs operated under the online alias OhioChevyGuy2.

Boggs, who has resided in Lehigh Acres, FL since May of this year according to court records, was arrested by Federal Marshals on July 12 and remains incarcerated at Florida’s Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial.

Other defendents include Terence Dewayne Dixon, aka “Devilman Crybaby”, Robert Deutscher, aka “NK BabiesRUS, Matthew Peltz, aka “DeezNuts”, and Jordan Taff, aka “Jordan_018”.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

