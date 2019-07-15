“PLT announces The Humans cast list”

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) Board of Governors are proud to release the cast listing for their upcoming production of The Humans, by Stephen Karam, directed by theatre veterans Rachel Hoople and Jim Humphrey.

The Humans is a quirky one-act about a family gathering for dinner, which leads to a dramatic evening of revelations.

Irish-American Erik Blake has brought his wife and mother to the home of his daughter and her boyfriend. His mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and his other daughter, Aimee, has gone through a nasty breakup. The story unfolds as the parents reveal they are disappointed in their daughters for leaving home to struggle in New York City and worry they are abandoning their values.

The Humans tells the story of the quintessential family reunion: a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears—old age, abandonment, poverty, and death. This is a play with equal parts humor and hurt and is guaranteed to have the audience on the edge of their seats.

“False Evidence Appearing Real is reported to be the source of the acronym FEAR, but fear can come in as many forms as there are directions and intensities,” Humphrey said. “Occasionally, what another might consider false evidence is undeniably real and true. Join us as we put those real fears on display, for your consideration, presented in a realistic format and dialog.”

The cast ranges from seasoned performers to newcomers.

The cast for the show includes Cody Leightenheimer as Erik Blake, Kelli Riffe as Deirdre Blake, Katie Reed as Aimee Blake, Molly Davis as Brigid Blake, Kayla Parker as Fiona “Momo” Blake, and Nate Marcum as Richard Saad.

Newcomer Kelli Riffe is one of the new actors to hit the stage. Riffe said getting a role was important to her because it meant achieving a milestone she always wanted to hit.

“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity in fulfilling one of the things on my bucket list,” Riffe said. “I’ve always wanted to audition for a role in a production, but motherhood was my first and most important role. Now that my children have graduated, and are moving on to their next chapter in their lives, I decided to take a chance and just go for it. Now, I’m marking this off of my bucket list of things I want to do in life. I am extremely excited about this and can’t wait to make new friends in the PLT community.”

Hoople says she is looking forward to work with her current cast.

“We had a lot of talent show up for auditions and Jim and I had a difficult decision when it came time to pick our final cast, but I am extremely happy with our final decisions,” Hoople said. “As a first time director, The Humans is a huge undertaking and Jim and I are lucky to have a cast capable of grasping the intricacies of the dialogue. Like a true family, the Blakes speak over one another and have multiple conversations at once. They talk around subjects and are brutally upfront about others. It was extremely important to have a cast that could portray the chemistry of real family while also being able to portray the complexities of their own characters. I think we have found that cast and I am so excited to get started.”

The show runs September 6, 7, 13, and 14. Doors open at 7 p.m. and all shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at pltlive.com or at the door the night of the performances, at 1117 Lawson Street.

Jim Humphrey and Marc Scott preparing the stage for The Humans. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_The-Humans.jpg Jim Humphrey and Marc Scott preparing the stage for The Humans. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

