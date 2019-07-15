Extended Crop Reporting Deadline

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has extended the 2019 crop reporting deadline one week due to weather and planting issues encountered this year.

Area farmers now have until close-of-business July 22 to schedule an appointment to file their crop reports.

These acreage reports are required for all crops including hay and pasture in order to maintain eligibility for USDA programs including any disaster programs that may come from the extremely wet year that we have had to date.

To schedule an appointment, call the Scioto-Pike FSA Office at 740-259-3075 on Wednesday and Thursday or the Jackson-Vinton FSA Office at 740-286-5208 Monday through Friday. The same staff covers both of these offices.