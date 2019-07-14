American Legion James Dicky Post sends Minford High School students to ALBBS

Minford-Minford School students Bryson Ashley, Isaac Dever and Austin Turner, representing the Minford James Irwin post 622 at the 83rd annual American Legion Buckeye Boys State. Officer commander Alfred Hale, 1st Vice Commander Stephanie Craft, adjutant John Cart of the James Irwin post 622, selected and sponsored the three Minford High School senior delegates.

All three attended the American Legion Buckeye Boys State at Miami State University in Oxford from June 9-16. Each year approximately 1,200 students attend and participate in learning about public service careers and the process of elections, from the state level down to county, city, and township government as well as other public service careers. The top students who possess qualities of Leadership, Scholastic Achievement, good citizenship and a willingness to participate are selected as delegates to attend. The attending delegates demonstrate an interest in United States History, Government and Civics. Debate or Public Speaking is a benefit to candidates. Delegates MUST believe in United States Citizenship and the ideals of “God and Country” on which our country and The American Legion were founded.

The American Legion Buckeye Boys State program is sponsored by the Ohio American Legion, the largest veterans organization in the State of Ohio.

At Boys State, young men learn about city, county, and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach. The young men also form friendships which will last a lifetime! American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government. Nominations for all City elected offices took place at the City Party Caucus that was held on the first Monday. The campaigns were off to a quick start, the City Election were held on Tuesday. Boys State Citizens had an opportunity to meet the candidates from their City on Sunday. Come Tuesday Ashley was elected as the Mayor of his city, where he lead 53 of his peers. He also had one of five seats as the nationalist city chairman to speak for debate. Wiehe City which Ashley led, also won 2 Golden Honors flags – best city back to back days. Dever was appointed to the school treasurer position of Gabel city, who won 1 flag at ALBBS. Turner was also appointed as city treasurer for Deringer City.

(left to right) Bryson Ashley, Isaac Dever, and Austin Turner ALBBS legionnaire of Wiehe city celebrates with Bryson Ashley as he wins another flag! https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Buckeye-Boys.jpg (left to right) Bryson Ashley, Isaac Dever, and Austin Turner ALBBS legionnaire of Wiehe city celebrates with Bryson Ashley as he wins another flag! Submitted Photo https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Ashley-Flag.jpg Submitted Photo

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights