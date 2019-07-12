At least one injured in 823 crash

The Ohio Department of Transportation sent out a notification on Friday that the northbound lanes of S.R. 823 (Portsmouth bypass) in Scioto County had been closed at the Lucasville-Minford Road interchange due to a crash.

ODOT stated the route was closed in the northbound direction only between Lucasville-Minford Road and U.S. 23, and stated the duration of closure was unknown at the time. However, the department anticipated that the route would remain closed throughout Friday afternoon.

Dispatch at the Lucasville Branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated just before 3 p.m. Friday that at least one individual was awaiting helicopter transport for injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional details of the crash were not available as of press time.