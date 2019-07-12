Baldridge appointed to committee

COLUMBUS—Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder (R-Glenford) recently appointed State Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester) to the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support.

The Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support was created to ensure that the General Assembly has oversight over the adoption process and that parents have the tools that they need to promote and sustain a healthy living environment for children who are adopted into new homes across the state.

“It is an honor that Speaker Householder chose me to be appointed to the Joint Legislative Committee on Adoption Promotion and Support,” said Rep. Baldridge. “I am excited to work with my fellow legislators to foster good policy to protect Ohio’s most vulnerable population, our children.”