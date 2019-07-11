Lifepoint Church is once again gearing up for their annual serve day, a day of faith, fun, and service for the community.

Serve Day 2019 will begin this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Spartan Municipal Stadium where participants will gather for group prayer before breaking off into their different projects. Various churches, and organizations will be spending the day providing services for the community and taking on improvement projects around the city.

Some projects include Riverview Retirement Cookout, where games and food will be provided for retirement facility residents, Loaves and Fishes, which will serve food to the homeless, Lucasville Carnival, Outside Beautification which will work to plant flowers for a member of the community that lost their home in a fire, Free Car Wash, Farley Square Community Celebration, Senior citizen Cookout and Games and Autism Project Repair, Painting and Cleaning.

Wendy Williams, Project leader and Lifepoint team member stated that Serve Day is a great way of bringing people together for a good cause.

“I like getting involved with serve day because its motivating to me to see all the churches in our community come together as one on that day,” said Williams. “By doing that more people are helped and it is the true meaning of God’s love.”

According to Williams, there are 33 Churches committed to Serve Day so far.

Those taking place in Serve Day are encouraged to wear red, or buy a Serve Day T-Shirt which will be available for purchase. Groups and organizations interested in getting involved with the community projects taking place on July 14 can sign up online or on the Lifepoint app.

