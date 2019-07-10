We Banjo 3 to perform at VRCFA

NASHVILLE, TN—The award-winning Irish band We Banjo 3 will self-release a new live recording, Roots To Rise Live, on July 19, in support of the continuation of their Roots To Rise tour of the U.S. in mid-summer and fall of 2019. Roots To Rise Live will be released on CD, vinyl and on most digital platforms. The band is currently pre-selling special bundled packages on their website from now until July 18th.

The band will perform at Vern Riffe Center For The Arts at Shawnee State University on Aug. 1. For more information contact the McKinley Box Office.

Roots To Rise Live was recorded on February 27th and February 28th, 2019, at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a city that the band considers a second home. The live recording features 14 songs and is a mix of original material, traditional compositions, and select cover songs, including a surprise in the middle of “Prettiest Little Girl.” It also includes two previously unreleased tunes, “Shine On,” which is a fan favorite at their live shows, and “John Brown’s.” Roots To Rise Live was engineered by Mike Monseur and produced and mixed by Frank Marchand at Waterford Digital in Millersville, MD. It was mastered at The Bakery in Los Angeles.

We Banjo 3 is one of the most prolific and exciting bands to emerge from Ireland in recent years. While their name might be a bit misleading, this Galway and Nashville-based quartet comprises two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, on banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, bodhran, and percussion propelled by lead singer David Howley’s emotive voice and pitch perfect harmonies from this band of brothers. Collectively these highly-respected players hold over a dozen “All Ireland” titles and are revered by their peers. We Banjo 3’s music is a passionate blend of Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, world music and pop. It is this diversity that makes them so appealing to talent bookers at major festivals in the U.S. From Merlefest in North Carolina to BottleRock in Napa Valley, from Summercamp in Illinois to the Milwaukee Irish Fest, these talented musicians bring audiences to their feet!

The band’s latest CD, Haven, was released in July of 2018 and spent 3 weeks at # 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass chart, the only self-release on a chart dominated by major label releases. The video for the single “Light In The Sky” premiered on CMT.com introducing the group to a more mainstream country audience. Haven received rave reviews from the press, with Glide Magazine saying, “There’s a lesson to be learned here as well. It’s one thing to be astute musicians — which this band assuredly is — but it’s quite another thing to be able to craft melodies that are worthy of that articulate approach. Suffice it to say that We Banjo 3 are adept at doing both. An exceptional album, Haven ought to ensure that We Banjo 3 reach the sanctified status of they deserve.”