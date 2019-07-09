Body discovered Tuesday

Portsmouth Police Captain Jason Hedrick stated on Tuesday the body of a missing person had been recovered from a site off of SR 73 near West Portsmouth.

According to a release sent out by the department Tuesday evening, the body is believed to be that of 57 year old male Terry Cupp. Cupp was reported missing to Portsmouth Police on Friday, June 28, 2019 and was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, in the area of the intersection of 9th Street and Chillicothe Street in downtown Portsmouth after picking up medication at a local pharmacy.

Acting upon geographic location data retrieved from his cell phone, officers began searching an area along State

Route 73/104 this morning. Based upon cell phone data, it is believed that Cupp walked from Portsmouth, along the highway, toward his residence.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, officers discovered remains believed to be that of Mr. Cupp. Along with the remains, officers discovered personal property, to include his prescription, along the guardrail. Based upon evidence at the scene, it appears that the deceased may have been sitting on or near the guardrail prior to falling over the embankment. No foul play is suspected at this time.

According to Hedrick, while the family of the deceased had been preliminarily notified, an autopsy will be conducted after the body is transported to Montgomery County to positively identify the remains and to determine cause of death.

The body was recovered with the assistance of the Portsmouth Fire Department. Anyone with additional information can call the investigating officer, Steve Brewer at (740)354-1600.

Police line the highway along SR 73/104 Tuesday in West Portsmouth where a body had been located. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_InkedBODYMAP2_LI-2.jpg Police line the highway along SR 73/104 Tuesday in West Portsmouth where a body had been located. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_Body-2.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

