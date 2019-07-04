Suspect in shooting apprehended

The Portsmouth Police Department announced on Wednesday that Colin D. Fisher had been arrested.

PPD stated that Fisher is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a warrant from the Ohio Parole Authority. The investigation into the homicide of David Scott will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on July 12. The Portsmouth Police Department thanked the public for their assistance in locating Fisher and extended their appreciation to the Dayton Police Department, Ohio Parole Authority, and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Team in capturing Fisher.

Fisher was wanted as a “person of interest” in the shooting death of Scott, 42, who was found dead in his residence at 2207 Seventh St., last Wednesday.

Police are still asking anyone with information involving the death of Scott to contact Det. Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.

According to reports, Police received a 911 call at 11:30 pm last Wednesday in relation to gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered Scott had been shot. The PPD Investigative Bureau was on the scene as well as Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams.