New Boston is prepared for the 4th of July

The setting off of fireworks and the celebration for the 4th of July were on the minds of those in attendance at the New Boston Village council meeting.

The New Boston Village Council held their first meeting for the month of July on Tuesday. Mayor Junior Williams presided with only four members of council in attendance, both Ryan Ottney and Don Raike were not in attendance for the meeting.

Williams opened the floor up to the community for anyone to speak, no one in attendance spoke. The mayor then spoke to all in attendance about the upcoming 4th of July fireworks and celebration. Everyone who is involved in putting everything together, Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton and Fire Chief, Chris Davis, said that all seems to be good to go.

Williams then submitted his report for the council to approve, as they did. The rest of the reports were submitted and approved.

Councilman John Whisman reported from the Streets, Alleys, & Buildings Committee discussed their last meeting and that their main idea was that with the crosswalk on Harrison Avenue needs to have special signs put up. Council and mayor discussed this as something to look into for the Crosswalk.

There was a third reading on the adoption of the budget for the Village of New Boston, for the fiscal year 0f 2020, Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to approve and it was seconded by Councilman Jon Mills and all in attendance voted in favor.

Williams asked if there was any new business and Councilman Ralph Imes thanked Hamilton for how nice the park looks for the 4th. He also spoke on how he appreciated that the Ohio State Highway Patrol was helping out on the speeding in New Boston. Mills simply wished everyone a Happy 4th and Fetty spoke on how it was great to see the fountain working at the entrance of the park and then made a motion to adjourn the meeting.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

