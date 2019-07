Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of July 8 – 13

Story Times:

Tuesday– Toddler Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

Tuesday– Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Tuesday– Preschool Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Wednesday – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

Wednesday– Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday– Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Thursday– Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday– Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday– Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Monday– Take Me To Your Reader at 4pm at New Boston

Tuesday– Stomp Rocket at 2pm at Wheelersburg

Tuesday– Intergalactic Toss at 4pm at South Webster

Tuesday– Kids Yoga: Letters and Numbers at 6pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Pixel World Putt-Putt at 2pm at Lucasville

Wednesday – Jedi Academy Training Cosmic Crusher at 2pm at Portsmouth

Thursday– Dance Party: Featuring Laurie Berkner Books and Songs at 6pm at Portsmouth

Saturday– Movie Matinee at 11am at South Webster

Tween Programs:

Tuesday– Decoupage Apollo 11 News at 4:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Constellation Luminary Craft at 4pm at New Boston

Wednesday– Moon Rocks Craft at 4:30pm at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

Monday– Computer Games at 1pm at Portsmouth

Monday– Galaxy Painting at 4pm at Lucasville

Tuesday– Starry Night Luminary at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Saturday– Movie Matinee: Space Jam at 2pm at New Boston

Adult Programs:

Monday– Primitive Stars Craft at 1pm at Lucasville

Monday– Chats from the Stacks at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday– Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Tuesday– A Universe of Trivia at 6pm at Portsmouth

Thursday– Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth

Friday– Fiction Book Group at 4pm at Portsmouth

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116