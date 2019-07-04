T1D Motorcycle Ride a success

Following a week of rain, the Ohio River Valley T1D group were worried about the weather and about how their first Motorcycle Run for diabetes and the T1D camp would turn out, but there was no need to worry, everything turned out well for the group.

“We had over 100 riders and the weather was gorgeous,” said Malissa Sarver, coordinator and/or executive director of the Ohio River Valley T1D group. “We had raffles, an auction, food, T-shirt ride sales, and riders received a patch, while supplies lasted.

“The riders left from Tracy Park with a fire truck blocking the road for them, out to Chillicothe Street, over the bridge into Kentucky, to Vanceburg and back,” Sarver said. “Ohio River Valley T1D was there volunteering, as well as the American Legion 471 and members of Ohio River Valley T1D, who have Type 1 diabetes (both kids and adults with T1D).”

Sarver concluded, “When the riders arrived back at the park they were greeted with music from a DJ, the raffle winners and 50/50 winner were announced, and a group photo was taken. This entire day, last Sunday was dedicated to funding the Ohio River Valley T1D camp for any kid who has diabetes, that will be held on Saturday, August 28 at the Shawnee State Park Lodge.

The T1D camp on 8/24/2019 has a link to sign up for T1D kids:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ohio-river-valley-t1d-day-camp-tickets-60189139336

Ohio River Valley T1D would like to thank their sponsors of the ‘Ride for Type 1 Diabetes, Live for a Cure’ 1st annual event. Next year, the ride will be June 28, 2020, at Tracy Park again.

The group also has a Facebook page: OhioRiverValley T1D The camp was just for kids 18 and under, however, Type I Diabetes can be diagnosed at any age, one of the common misconceptions is that it is a kids’ disease.

Sponsors of the first Ohio River Valley T1D’s Ride: American Legion Post 471, Legionaries, SAL, The AL Auxiliary, American Legion Riders, 858s, Gatti’s Pizza, William McKinley Funeral Home, Wheelersburg Cinema, Dan Hardy & After the Game, Powell Trucking, Ace Hardware Wheelersburg, The Jump Zone, Maverick Nutrition, Blevins Storage, Journey’s Auto Parts, Boland’s Mini Mart, April Duckworth, Brown family, Lewis family, Erwin family, Sarver family. Bruce Anderson, Steve (DJ Doc) Ware.

Ohio River Valley T1D is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit Type 1 diabetes group located in southern Ohio and on their Facebook page they have this important information for anyone who does not know much about T1D: ‘Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas stops producing insulin-a hormone that allows your body to get energy from food. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) requires the use of insulin for life and presently has no cure….yet! T1D can be diagnosed at any age and is not outgrown. Some of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, tiredness, bed wetting, increased appetite, unexplained weight loss, and yeast infections. Other serious signs of T1D can be extreme tiredness, vision changes, fruity smelling breath, and nausea/vomiting- contact your doctor immediately if you have concerns.’

Some of the cyclists preparing for the T1D ride. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_T1D-Ride-photo.jpg Some of the cyclists preparing for the T1D ride. Submitted Photos The tent set up with the things to be raffled, patches and shirts. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_T1D-Items.jpg The tent set up with the things to be raffled, patches and shirts. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

