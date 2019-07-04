Hammond’s Celebrate 50 years

Larry and Sandy Hammond celebrated 50 years of marriage with a renewal of wedding vows and a reception on January 19, to celebrate their January 18, 1969 wedding.

Their children: Tonya Hammond Sapp (John), Chad Hammond (Robin), Grandchildren: Morgan Wisener, Chase Sapp, Katie, Jonathan Royster (Abby), Will and Beau Hammond: Great grand children: Charlie, Raven Thurston, Addy, as well as Extended family: Debbie Bougby, Melinda and Rick McCoy, Ricki (Leroy) Gifford, Marey McCoy (James), Carla Chapman (Rodney), and many family member and lifelong friends were in attendance.

The minister that officiated the original wedding was Rev. Donald Hammond and he was present to perform the renewal vows using the same book he used 50 years ago, which was a special touch. Present Pastor Samuel Salyer was involved also.