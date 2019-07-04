Pasquinelli’s celebrate 45 years

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald A. and Patricia Pasquinelli of Minford celebrated 45 years of marriage on June 29. They were married June 29, 1974, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Portsmouth by the Rev. Arthur Wiles.

Mr. Pasquinelli is a son of the late Renato and Lola Pasquinelli, formerly of Portsmouth. He is a 1970 Notre Dame High School graduate, a 1974 graduate of University of Cincinnati, and a 1976 graduate of the Ohio College of Applied Science at University of Cincinnati. In 2012, he retired from General Electric Outdoor Test Operations in Peebles, after 36 years.

Mrs. Pasquinelli is a daughter of the Harold E. and Mary A. Coriell, formerly of Portsmouth. She is a 1971 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1974 graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati. She is a retired nurse.

They have three children: Lisa (Matt) Rickey of Springfield, Gina (Jerry) June of Batavia, and Sara (Chase) Hoover of Upper Arlington; and three grandchildren: Lily and Grayson June and Jack Rickey. They attend St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Portsmouth.