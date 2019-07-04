Posted on by

39 Indictments handed down by Grand Jury


Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 28 and returned 39 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Aaron Thomas Webb, 38, Vanceburg, Ky: failure to appear.

Renee M. Davis, 36, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Deborah Sue Howard, 49, Beaver: failure to appear.

Tonya N. Evans, 36, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Terri A. Howard, 46, Jackson: failure to appear.

Rebecca S. Russ, 29, South Webster: conspiracy, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua S. Riley, 35, Flatwoods, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Timothy L. Cooper, 39, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth D. Stone, 41, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trista D. Carver, 35, Wheelersburg: forgery, identity fraud, falsification, obstructing official business,

possessing drug abuse instruments.

John C. Ledford, 32, Wheelersburg: forgery, identity fraud, falsification, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tanner N. Throckmorton, 22, Lucasville: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana.

James Michael Lampkins, 56, Portsmouth: possession of cocaine.

Donald L. Ellis, 46, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis J. Napier, 19, Lincoln Park, Mi: operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Montana P. Sams, 30, Detroit, Mi: operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Durran Merrill Abernathy, 43, Detroit, Mi: operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Donnie Ray Webb, 42, Columbus: possession of heroin.

Gary L. Blackburn, 50, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny L. Clark, 54, Blue Creek: inducing panic, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Derrick L. Armstrong, 32, Wheelersburg: two counts endangering children, aggravated possession of drugs.

Erica Renae Neff, 28, Wheelersburg: two counts endangering children.

Carrie Puckett, 33, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian L. Lawson, 27, Piketon: possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ernie L. Harr, 44, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy A. Long, 34, Lucasville: receiving stolen property.

Robert Jordan, 46, Lucasville: possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Brandon D. Cantrell, 36, West Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Seth Avery Dress, 19, Lewis Center: three counts unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Danielle Necco Kouns, 40, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs.

Jerry Lee Sexton, 51, Wheelersburg: sexual battery, gross sexual imposition.

Mack K. Marcum, 40, Portsmouth: abduction, endangering children.

Leo Lee Andrew Buggs, jr., 39, West Portsmouth: felonious assault, two counts aggravated burglary, two counts having weapons while under disability.

Harold Franklin Damron, 36, South Point: aggravated possession of drugs.

Robbie S. Gibson, 42, Lucasville: forgery.

Aaron Scott Blair, 43, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teresa D. Lovely, 42, West Portsmouth: two counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Kyle E. Beesler, 24, Portsmouth: having weapons while under disability,possessing criminal tools,

aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Nicholas Ray Crace, 17, Wheelersburg: robbery, theft, theft/elderly, obstructing official business, escape.