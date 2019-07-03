Franklin Furnace man wanted on multiple charges

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says his office has currently been working several cases involving a suspect that is currently wanted on multiple charges.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that on June 25 a Wheelersburg man had his 2017 Ford F-150 limited edition truck stolen from out of his garage. Murphy stated this has been an ongoing investigation and that detectives were able to recover this stolen truck on Tuesday.

Murphy stated that during the investigation several witnesses were able to verify that the suspect was the person in the vehicle, which has resulted in charges being sent to the Scioto County Grand Jury. The suspect is possibly driving a 1993 Chevy 2500 green & silver in color that was reportedly stolen from Franklin Furnace Wednesday morning. It has been reported that he may have already painted the vehicle black and white.

This subject is to be considered armed and dangerous due to the loaded handgun missing from the recovered 2017 Ford F-150. The sheriff’s office reported he has made threats he was going to shoot people.

Wanted is Paul R. Blevins age 44 of 1567 Cartro Road Franklin Furnace. Blevins is described at 5’07 185 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head, original hair color is brown. Blevins has multiple tattoos on his body. Blevins has a warrant for grand theft auto a felony of the 4th degree, a warrant issued through the adult parole authority and a warrant for contempt of court.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Blevins should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566 all calls will remain anonymous.