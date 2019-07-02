Main Street Portsmouth is preparing for the Second Annual Wine and Dine, Brought to you by Schmidt Family Restaurant Group.

The event will welcome guests to the downtown on July 27, for a day of eating and wine sampling. The crawl will begin at the Party Connection between 2 and 6 p.m. Guests will be given one of two maps with a route to tour. Each guest will get to visit four wine stops, as well as three food stops. The tour will take guests from wine stop to food stop until they have visited each location. The crawl features food from Port City Café and Pub, Patties and Pints, and Portsmouth Brewing Company. Guests will also stop at Smith’s Pharmacy and Home Medical, Vanity Hair Salon, and Deadbolt for wine.

Independently of the crawl, guests are also encouraged to visit 7 Pour 0 Brewery, where they will be welcomed to sample one of their craft brews. While the stops are spread apart, in similar fashion to the Chocolate Walk, the majority of the stops are on Second Street, so travel shouldn’t be a problem for the guests. “I was thrilled to be able to participate in the wine and dine event sponsored by Main Street,” Community Leader, Kelli Richardson claimed. “It was very well organized, stops were easy to get in and out of, and everyone was having a super time. I will definitely be back for the next one.”

Executive Director for Main Street Portsmouth, Joseph Pratt said Richardson was part of a crowd of happy guests.

“This event was new to us last year, but was a massive success and favorite with our regular downtowners,” Pratt, said. “We like how people not only tour the various restaurant menus, but also the small businesses showcasing the wine.” Pratt said the partnership with the Party Connection makes the event a success.

“We love having Party Connection and their fantastic knowledge of the craft,” Pratt explained. “We know they can be left with expected crowd size and, from there, they hand select every sample for the various stops on their own.”

The Crawl is limited to 300 people, which sells quickly. Tickets are still only $25 and includes all food and drink along the route. Main Street thanks the stops for assisting and Buffalo Wild Wings for sponsoring the event. The wine and Dine will benefit Main Street Portsmouth and its endeavor to make downtown Portsmouth a place people are proud to live, work, and play. The 501©3 nonprofit hosts events year round, manages a $25,000 building improvement grant program, manages downtown parks and all downtown beautification, and more. To learn more about the Wine and Dine or the program, call Joseph Pratt at 740.464.0203.

Ciara Conley pours drinks at last years event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_WINE71.jpg Ciara Conley pours drinks at last years event.