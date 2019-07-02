Three suspects arrested for kidnapping

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his 911 communication center received a 911 call at approximately 8:57 pm on Monday, with the caller advising there was a burglary in progress at 19 Back Street, Scioto Furnace involving four men with guns driving a black truck.

Captain John W. Murphy stated deputies responded to this location and observed a black truck in the roadway, as they approached the truck they observed several occupants inside of the truck but noticed the driver was missing. One of the deputies then observed a male subject walking from behind a bush with his hands up stating that he did have a gun. A deputy located a gun in his back pocket and was able to secure that weapon and he advised that he had another gun that he placed down by a picnic table out back.

Murphy stated that several other people were removed from the truck that resulted in two more firearms being recovered. Murphy said detectives responded to this location for a further investigation.

During the investigation deputies were advised that two men and a three year old child were in a vehicle located in front of their residence located at 9196 State Route 140 South Webster when three men with firearms pulled into this location with guns forcing them to get into the truck, saying the men took their cell phones and identifications from them.

Murphy stated the truck then drove to 19 Back Street Scioto Furnace; upon arrival the driver brandishing a gun made one of the men they had taken from the earlier location go inside this home with him, leaving two other men and guns out in the truck with the other man and child they had taken.

The victims reported that once inside the residence the male suspect with the gun was ordering people around confronting them about him being robbed. Several people were able to exit the house which resulted in one of them going to a neighbor’s house to call 911, while the gunman kept two adult males inside not allowing them to leave. The suspect grabbed a bag that had vaper refills that contained THC then fled out the door running into the deputies that responded.

Murphy stated that during the investigation, the detectives observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the residence upon a search of this location detectives located several mason jars full of marijuana downstairs. While searching the upstairs area detectives located a locked room that had a strong odor, after gaining entry they discovered an indoor grow room operation to include fans, multiple LED grow lights, heaters, dryers along with multiple plants. The estimated street value of the recovered marijuana plants was approximately $19,000.00.

Arrested was Blair A. Pyles, 39 of Springfield, charged with five counts of kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree, one count of aggravated burglary a felony of the 1st degree and is being held on a $650,000.00 bond. Also arrested, Steven Laws, age 38, of Springfield, charged with five counts of complicity to kidnapping, a felony of the 1st degree, one count of aggravated burglary a felony of the 1st degree and weapon under disability a felony of the 3rd degree. Laws is being held on a $585.000.00 bond. Joseph P. Woods, age 27, of Jackson was charged with three counts of complicity to kidnapping a felony of the 1st degree. Woods is being held on a $150,000.00 bond. All three men were to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Donini stated this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury once the evidence is tested at the Bureau of Crime and Investigations on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091

Laws https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_72Laws.jpg Laws Woods https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_72woods.jpg Woods Pyles https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/07/web1_72Pyles.jpg Pyles