The Portsmouth Wind Symphony will present its Annual 4th Of July Patriotic Concert Thursday at Tracy Park featuring special guest Award Winning Recording Artist Steve Free and his Band.

Free will perform at 5:30 pm followed by The PWS with Conductor Terry Thompson at 7 pm. Free will also be performing his Bicentennial song PORTSMOUTH OHIO with the PWS.

Come out and enjoy the Wonderful Musicians for an Old Fashioned 4th Of July Celebration