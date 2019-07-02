Sandhill I.P.C.C. plans to feed up to 2000

Sandhill I.P.C.C. is once again feeding the people for the 4th of July.

Sandhill I.P.C.C.(Sandhill International Pentecostal Church of Christ) has been having what they call their 4th of July Community Picnic, since 2012, when the area here was inundated with the June windstorm.

Pastor Gary Newman says that what they do is his church congregation and himself, take donations of both food and volunteers, and they try to feed people in the community, who might not otherwise get a 4th of July Picnic meal.

“We start Thursday morning, delivering to the low-income housing, homeless shelter, out to the bottoms in Lucasville, the Holy Manor in South Shore and other places. We send them out to everybody, we’ve walked up and down the street to give them out. I’m praying for 2,000 to feed this year, I would like to have done more, but the finances were just not there.”

“Our folks here at the church help out tremendously, this year, also helping is Shawn Spencer, The Church of God in Lucasville with the pastor, Ronnie Johnson, and they go door to door there in Lucasville, starting at 11:00 a.m,” Newman said. “At noon, people can come up here on Second Street in Sandhill, Ky, and we will have our inflatables up, we have a tent, and we have the fellowship hall with air conditioning people can sit in to eat. We will have live music, just some good things going on. Anyone can come that wants or needs a meal and enjoy the afternoon.”

Newman says they still need donations of anything like drinks, potato chips, hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, or a monetary donation would help them out tremendously. He also mentioned that if they didn’t want to do that or couldn’t, their can goods ministry is running low, so they could use any canned food, as they (Sandhill I.P.C.C.) feed all month long. “We have a food pantry. We are also gearing up to feed people at the end of the month,” Newman said. “We are having a tent meeting at the end of the month on Mabert Road in Portsmouth running July 29th- August 3rd. We have two tents, one for the fellowship and worship, and the other is for feeding people, we will be feeding the people every night. The tent meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. nightly.”

The schedule for the tent meeting is as follows, with the nightly singing and preaching:

July 29th, singing is the Shope family with a group that is named, Called, with Mac Shope preaching;

July 30th, singing is the little Detty Sisters with Pastor Gary Newman preaching;

July 31st, Almost Home is singing and preaching that night will be Jimmy Matthews from Jacksonville, Fl;

August 1st, singing is Anita Bowles McAdams with preaching by Jeremy Pooler from Georgia;

August 2nd and 3rd, the singing will be by Blood Bought and Pooler will continue preaching those two nights.

Newman says this meeting has been in the plans for 40 years. “We did it on Market Street about 40 years ago and it went for two weeks, we’ve been wanting to go back under the tent for all this time and this is it. It will be wonderful.”

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved