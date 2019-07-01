July 4th events

Across the country patriotic celebrations are nearing closer and closer as July 4th is only days away. Residents of Scioto County will have several chances to attend celebrations, with fireworks scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

On July 3rd, Rubyville Community Church’s Red, White, and Rubyville event will take place. Service will begin at 7:30, with fireworks being set off following service.

The Village of New Boston will be hosting a 4th of July Celebration at Millbrook Park at 6 p.m., with inflatables, food, and music provided by Automania. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m.

According to the Portsmouth & Scioto County Visitors Bureau, the original plans for the Portsmouth Fireworks display has been changed due to the recent heavy rains. Fireworks will be set off from the Offnere Street boat landing, and not at the normal launch site on the Kentucky bank across from the soundstage. There will be no music at the soundstage, but fireworks will still be set off at 10 p.m. Guests as invited to bring a cooler and lawn show to enjoy the display.

Race fans can celebrate Independence Day at Portsmouth Raceway Park for the RW Rental & Supply Independence 50 on July 4. General admission is $30 with gates opening at 4 p.m.

