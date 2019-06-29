Ashley attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston

Minford-Rilyn Renee Ashley, a Sophomore at Minford School High was a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, MA on June 23-25.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event was to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Ashley’s nomination letter was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Ohio based on her academic achievement, leadership, potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day Congress, Ashley joined students across the country and heard Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; was given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witnessed stories told by patients living medical miracles; and was inspired by fellow medical science prodigies while learning about cutting-edge advances and the future of medicine and medical technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Founder, National Academt of Future Physicians and Medical Students. “Focused, bright and determined students like Rilyn Renee Ashley are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”