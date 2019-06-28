Church of Christ to build new building

It is exciting when people get new things, and the Central Church of Christ congregation is more than excited as they prepare to have a new church building.

On June 23, Central Church of Christ, located at 1211 Grandview Avenue held a groundbreaking service for a new worship facility. Pastor Dennis Dawes said this new building will be their main worship building and is being built on the parking lot where their old building is now. Dawes also said they are keeping their fellowship hall at the church.

The old building started being built in 1912 and they just kept adding to it. The church has owned this land for the new building for a long time. The new building Dawes said will hold 200 to 230 people. The congregation now runs 115 to 120, but Dawes says they are looking to expand. The contractor for the new structure is Bob Wilson of Wilson Buildings in West Union.

This will be a one level building. He said they are financing the project through The Solomon Foundation affiliated with the church group, Churches of Christ based in Parker, Co. It is an investment company that loans money to churches for church buildings.

The church has plans that the new church will be ready in six months. They will start moving dirt mid-August and should be in by February 2020.

Dawes and his congregation will be spreading the joy and maybe even shouting, “Hallelujah!” this winter when the new church is completed and ready to use.

Pastor Dennis Dawes with his church officials ready to break ground for their new church building on Sunday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_ground-break-1.jpg Pastor Dennis Dawes with his church officials ready to break ground for their new church building on Sunday. Submitted Photos The Church of Christ congregation at the groundbreaking on Sunday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_ground-break-2.jpg The Church of Christ congregation at the groundbreaking on Sunday. Submitted Photos

