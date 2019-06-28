Commissioners want justice for infant

The death of six-month-old Dylan Groves, and the actions taken by Scioto County Children Services who placed the child back in the custody of his parents who are facing charges for the infant’s murder, were once again topics of discussion at Thursday’s meeting of the Scioto County Commissioners.

Bryan Tackett, member of the public who stated he felt the need to serve as a voice for baby Dylan, presented several questions to commissioners regarding concerns with the recent board meeting held by Scioto County Children Services.

Tackett stated he felt the board did not follow Robert’s rules of order by not permitting members of the public to address the board prior to entering into an executive session, and by allowing CPS Director Dr. Lora Fuller to sit in on the executive session although her status with the organization was that in question. Tackett asked Commissioners if ODJFS, the third party conducting an investigation into CPS, was in fact a third party and not over CPS and noted there were discrepancies between information listed in Scioto County Sheriff’s reports and statements from Dr. Fuller that appeared in an article in the Columbus Dispatch regarding the last time CPS had been to the Grove’s residence.

Commissioner’s forwarded Tackett’s questions to assistant prosecuting attorney Danielle Parker who stated that while she was not present at the Children Service’s meeting the board may have allowed comments from the public after the executive session, and stated the board can ask individuals, such as Dr. Fuller, to enter the executive session in order to obtain information.

Commissioner Mike Crabtree and Parker additionally informed Tackett that although some contracts exist between Job & Family Services and Children Services the connection is only monetary, they do not have any control of CPS.

“Everything we’ve heard has been second hand, like with you. Through social media, papers, and everything else, so I can’t really speak as to what is facts or true or not. There is an awful lot of serious accusations that have been made. When we sent a letter to Children Services Board we strongly encouraged them, because of all those allegations, to put her [Dr. Fuller] on administrative leave. Unfortunately, they see fit not to do that,” said Crabtree. “My thoughts were, if she’s innocent of everything she’s been accused of I think it would have been in her benefit to go on administrative leave. That’s not an unusual thing to do.”

Crabtree stated the Commissioners want to see Justice for Dylan. “I know there’s a lot of issues going on right now, and there’s a lot of people that are very concerned over this and they want justice for the baby and we do too.”

Crabtree stated that while he doesn’t have all the facts, his own common sense combined with what information CPS had at the time, had he been the director he would have done things differently. “Hopefully before this is over that child will get justice, and hopefully the people that deserve punishment will be punished,” Crabtree said. “That’s what we’re after. One way or another, we’re going to stay on top of this until everybody who is deserving of punishment will get that.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_crabtree-2.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932