T1D to hold Ride for a Cure

Wind in your face on a Sunday afternoon ride, what could be better? The T1D (Type I Diabetes) will be holding just the event you need this Sunday.

The Ohio River Valley T1D group are collaborating with American Legion 471 and are putting on a motorcycle run to benefit Ohio River Valley T1D’s day camp.

Melissa Sarver, who is coordinator and/or executive director of Ohio River Valley T1D group said this is their first year of trying to have a bike ride fundraiser, so they are not quite sure what the turnout might be.

Anyone can participate in the Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, and registration is on that day at Tracy Park from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kickstands are up and they are leaving at 1:15 p.m. A single rider is $10 and a double is $15. Sarver said there will be trophies and there will be some food and vendors, and live music. Sarver added, “we will raffling off things like corn hole boards, a 50/50, movie tickets, a Harley Davidson gift certificate and other.”

This is a rain or shine event, the first one for the group. The poster that has been made, states that this is a ride for Type I for Diabetes, Live for a Cure.

“The Ohio River Valley T1D camp is going to be the 4th year of our camp and our second at the Shawnee Lodge,” Sarver said. “Typically, we have things like horseback riding, The Happy Pot comes and does a pottery class with the campers, there is both an outdoor and indoor pool, and hiking. We also have health care providers in attendance, we might have someone from Nationwide Children’s there this year. We had last year and this year, a registered dietician, Mallory Mount, she’s also a certified diabetes educator and she has Type I herself. She helps run a diabetes camp in West Virginia and she talks about carb counting. Last year, we had a nurse practitioner, who talked about site rotations for injections or insulin pump sites and that sort of thing.”

The T1D day camp is just for the day and this year it will be held on August 24th. There is not an age limit, it’s for any child. They had several four-year-olds last year and the only thing they say is if they are under six years of age, they need to have a parent stay. The camp is free due to fundraising and grants that Sarver says they get like from Scioto Foundation, CareSource and Walmart and they also have several donations. Sarver said they try to make the camp free, to try to remove hurdles for kids to be able to come.

If you like to ride a motorcycle or are in a club and ride, or you have someone who wants something fun to do on Sunday, this fundraiser should have everything a rider would want to do, and the riders will be helping those kids that have Type I Diabetes to be able to attend a camp like others this summer.

