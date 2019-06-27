Posted on by

28 indicted by grand jury


Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 21 and returned 28 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Brian Keith McClain, 47, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Matthew S. Marcum, 35, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

James T. Burns, JR., 37, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Daniel T. Crabtree, 41, Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tommy Lee Aadams, 20, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Christopher L. Helton, 40, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Adam W. Phipps, 38, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Britney R. Camp, 24, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Christian A. Ellis, 22, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Troy Aanthony Munion, 35, Portsmouth: three counts assault, inducing panic.

Kendra L. Harding, 38, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Marvin L. Dunn, 26, West Portsmouth: inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilbert C. Jordan, JR., 51, Wheelersburg: aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI.

Joshua D. McKenzie, 35, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Wilbert Curtis Jordan, JR., 51, Wheelersburg: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua David McKenzie, 35, Portsmouth: robbery, tampering with evidence.

Ian A. Harrison, 31, Minford: possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Aaron Dwayne Gotschall II, 26, Portsmouth: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, two counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI.

Amy R. Fields, 46, Beaver: petty theft, counterfeiting.

Dennis B. Poorman 30, Piketon: tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Regina L. Crabtree, 35, Lucasville: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mindy J. Bayless, 39,Beaver: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

DeShawn Lavon Gravely, 34, Columbus: burglary failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana.

Demetric L. Washington, 33, Portsmouth: two counts felonious assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts domestic violence.

Coltan W. Scarberry, 28, Portsmouth: domestic violence.

Floyd Layne, 54, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel A. Groves, 41, Otway: receiving stolen property.

Jessica Groves,, 39, Otway: receiving stolen property.