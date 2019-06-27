Flower show always a hit at the fair

Scioto County Fair

County Fairs are rural celebrations that have been a part of the American culture since 1807 when the first one was introduced in Maine. A fair creates an atmosphere of accomplishment as farmers display prize-winning crops, and animals. Educational materials are on display along with local politics and health related opportunities.

In Scioto County we have an excellent fair, well planned and well attended. The Fair Board and the Region 10 Garden Clubs have cooperated for years in producing two beautiful flower shows of high caliber. 2019 is no exception, as the rules and regulations for participating in the flower shows are complete. Any gardener in Scioto County is eligible to enter the competition and everyone is invited to stop by the flower shows in August to view the talent of our gardeners and designers. 2019 Flower Shows Theme is “Old Time Sayings”.

The flower show committee is directed by Larry McChesney and many hours are donated to providing two interesting shows. For example, it is necessary for growers to begin early, developing plants that are show-worthy. And of course it is necessary that they be aware of the Rules and Regulations. To this end we are providing the Rules and Regulations for the Horticulture Flower Show to be held in August at the Scioto County Fair Grounds, Lucasville.

Scioto County Fair Horticulture schedule

Plants must be owned and grown by the exhibitor for at least two months. The exhibitor must furnish all plant names. No oil or polish permitted on foliage. All plant materials must be clean and well groomed, and containers must be scrubbed clean and either watertight or placed in a saucer. Container gown plants should be large enough to be good specimens of the variety, but not too large to be handled easily. Prizes per Section: 1st -$2.00; 2nd – $1.75; 3ard – $1.50; 4th – $1.00.

Section I: Container Plant 1. Cacti (may be multiple stemmed, any variety, named, one plant, pot not to exceed 12” in diameter, plant not to exceed 24” in height) 2. Succulents. (may be multiple stemmed, any variety, named, one plant, pot not to exceed 12” in diameter, plant not to exceed 24” in height) 3. Foliage Plant. (One plant per pot. Any variety other than fern or coleus, named, may be multiple stemmed, pot not to exceed 12” in diameter, plant not to exceed 24” in height) 4. Blooming houseplant (any variety, not an annual, named, container not to exceed 12” in diameter, plant not to exceed 24” in height) 5, Dish Garden (not to exceed 20: and cannot trail below bottom of pot). All must pre-register.

Section II. 6. Miniature Rose (named, any variety, one bloom, disbudded, wit foliage and thorns attached) 7. Rose (hybrid tea, named, any variety, one bloom, disbudded, with foliage and thorns attached. A. White, yellow, yellow blend, orange, orange blend. B. Pink, Pink blend, apricot blend, mauve, mauve blend. C. Red, red blend, organ-red, russet) 8. Shrub Rose (One spray with foliage and thorns attached, not disbudded) 9. Rose (full blown, named, one bloom, disbudded, with foliage and thorns attached) 10. Flowering Begonia Bowl (one bloom named, stem removed, floating in a a clear glass ivy bowl) 11. Rose (floribunda, polyantha, grandiflora or Old English, named, one stem, disbudded, with foliage and thorns attached) 12. Cosmos (named, disbudded, with foliage attached, one bloom) 13. Zinnia (Dahlia flowered, named, disbudded, with foliage attached, one bloom) 14. Zinnia (named, with foliage attached, one bloom) 15. Zinnia (Giant Double Flowered Canary Bird SPECIAL CLASS (disbudded, with foliage attached, one bloom) 16. Marigold (large flowered, named, disbudded, with foliage attached, one bloom) 17. Sunflower (one bloom not to exceed 9” in diameter, named, disbudded, with foliage attached) 18. Sunflower (Velvet Queen, one bloom, not to exceed 1” in diameter, disbudded, foliage attached, SPECIAL CLASS) 19. Dahlia (one bloom, any variety, named, disbudded, with foliage attached) 20. Gladiolus (named, one spike, disbudded, solid color without markings) 21. Gladiolus (named, one spike, disbudded, with markings) 22. Hydrangea (named, any variety, one bloom, foliage attached) 23. Celosia plumed, named, one stem, may or may not be disbudded, foliage attached) 24. Celosia (crested, named, one stem, foliage attached) 25. Coleus (collection of cut coleus, named, with 3 varieties, each in a separate container) Limited Space, Must Pre- Register. SPECIAL CLASS. 26. Caladium (collection of cut caladium leaves, named, with 3 varieties, each in a separate container) Limited Space, Must Pre- Register. SPECIAL CLASS

Section III Junior 27. Annual Flower (one bloom any variety, named, not to exceed 8” in diameter, disbudded, with foliage attached). 28. Perennial Flower one bloom any variety, named, not to exceed 8” in diameter, disbudded, with foliage attached..

MINFORD GARDEN CLUB

RETRO is a word meaning “fashionably old-fashioned” and Minford Garden Club met in June for a retro, “Evening Tea Party” at the home of Carolyn Wilcox. The tea party table had a beautiful vintage tablecloth, with a bouquet of white hydrangeas and yellow roses as the centerpiece, and on either side of the teapot were two identical bouquets. Hostess Beth Bennett served light refreshments, using vintage china to complete a lovely retro evening.

President Brenda Covert convened the business meeting and received numerous reports, including an update on a successful plant auction supporting various community projects. Wilcox and Rebecca Dodson reported on a beautification project for the Bennett Cemetery in Minford, updating the entry beds, prior to Memorial Day.

Member Diane Allen reported on attending the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Wild Day Out at the Cincinnati Zoo. The Cincinnati Zoo ad Botanical Gardens is the second oldest zoological park in the USA, opening in 1875. It is also the greenest zoo in America, featuring 3,000 plant species on a70 acre botanical garden. With 500 animals it is also one of the largest zoos in America, with many historical buildings, including the reptile house, the oldest, original zoo structure in America.

Covert encouraged members to attend the upcoming OAGC Convention in July. The Convention theme is “Exploring Wild Ohio” and will feature several Ohio speakers, discussing Ohio horticulture. Also available for members is a two-day school at Deer Creek State Park, providing training on designated designs and plant identification.

New officers were elected and will be taking office in October: President Diane Allen; V. President Beth Bennett; Secretary Mary A. Wakefield and Treasurer Margaret A. Reed.

Covert ended the meeting with a timely hint. The fruit of tomatoes and peppers are improved if the gardener applies a touch of Epsom salts. This can be accomplished by scattering a tablespoon of dry granules around each plant, or by spraying with a solution of 1 tablespoon of Epsom salts to a gallon of water. This is best done as you transplant and again as the plant flowers.

Green Triangle Garden Club

The program for the June meeting of Green Triangle Garden Club was topical for this time of year, “Lawn Care—Fertilization”. Mowing and watering are widely accepted lawn care practices, but fertilization is often ignored. However if you want a sustained, beautiful lawn, the correct usage of fertilizer is necessary. These are a few feeding topics: I. Fertilizer Ratios; II. Fertilizer Burn; III. Timing Applications; IV. Combined Fertilizer-Products; V. Fertilizer Spreaders & Application Rates; VI. Fertilizer Myths.

Nitrogen is the most important nutrient, as it promotes leaf growth and deep green color. Nitrogen is also the nutrient that is most quickly leached from the soil by rain and watering. Too much

Nitrogen promotes excessive growth and requires frequent mowing, so care should be taken in arriving at the proper dose for your lawn. Phosphorous produces strong root growth but does not move through the soil, so low amounts are satisfactory. Potassium provides disease resistance, recovery from heavy foot traffic and protects from wear and tear. Lime is needed when pH is at 5.5 or below. Scioto County soils are all in this range, so lime is important. Lime (calcium) assists in fertilizer uptake, however too much lime can also be a detriment by impeding fertilizer uptake. Correct dosages are very important.

Fertilizer myths; If a little fertilizer is good, more is better. Over fertilizing promotes excessive growth, leading to increased mowing.

Members met at the home of Helen Hale for the June meeting. Karen Evans President conducted the business meeting, receiving reports from various officers.

The tip of the day concerned transplanting vegetables into the spring garden. A handful of

Dryer lint added to hole, prior to transplanting a tomato plant will provide extra moisture control in the root area.