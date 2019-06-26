Aeh may resign pending insurance dispute

Second Ward City Councilwoman Jo Ann Aeh announced during her report at Monday evening’s city council meeting that due to issues regarding mandatory insurance, she would be resigning from her position at the end of this month if changes did not take place.

“In 2015 before I came onto city council, I had discussed with PERS (Public Employees Retirement System) about the fact that I was not an employee. I was being told I had to take the city’s insurance. I thought it had all been resolved and because I was an elected official, I was not considered an employee and therefore did not have to take the insurance,” said Aeh. “They’ve apparently changed their minds. In order for me to stay in this seat and serve on city council I have to take the insurance they’ve offered from the city to council, which is 100% payment of the premium, which is $800 dollars a month. I cannot have my insurance with PERS and sit here as long as that’s being offered. Therefore, if we can’t get it resolved by the end of this month I will be resigning.”

Councilman Tom Lowe stated that he didn’t agree with the decision of PERS and offered to donate a portion of his own salary to keep Councilwoman Aeh on council, while Auditor Williams stated he was in the process of preparing information regarding the situation and would be handing that over to Solicitor John Haas the following morning to be reviewed.

Other matters from city council included passage of five ordinances, with four items receiving their respective readings. The legislative items that were passed included an ordinance authorizing City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into a lease agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC for a cell tower to be located at 2323 17th Street;

An amended ordinance appropriating funds for expenditures with the Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival;

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of funds in the amount of $5,100.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Fire Department Communications Equipment Maintenance Line Item No. 101.223.5267 for repair expenses to the Net Clock GPS/GNSS Time Server;

An ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $19,000 from General Fund No. 101 to be paid from Police Department Machinery and Equipment Line Item No. 101.221.5533 in order to replace a finger print scanner;

And an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds in the amount of 22,01.50 from the Ohio Attorney General, Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

