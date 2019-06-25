Recovery Coalition has summer picnic

Saturday evening turned out to be a great time to have a picnic at Mound Park, and that is just what the Coalition for Sobriety did with many people in attendance. Several of the people that were at Mound Park cleaning up the park were in attendance for this picnic. The Recovery Coalition for Sobriety consist of: A Great Work Ministry, RAW Addiction, PATH, ASCEND, and Port 45 Recovery.

Monique Harmon, said, ” We just started this group and there are a lot of isolated events going on out there and there’s a lot of effort out there and people don’t know about it, we thought we’d just combine our efforts to make a bigger impact. We’ve planned a summer long of events for people in recovery, we’ve done events before, and had an overwhelming turnout. We did two events and this event was called, ‘Summer Picnic to Celebrate Sobriety.’ Our tag line is Hustle Hope.”

Anyone from the groups and their families was invited to this particular event. Harmon said, “In this summer picnic, we didn’t how many people to expect, but we did have over 500 people there. We had some sponsors from the community that helped us with this event. The Movie Theatre, Jett’s Popcorn, Hatcher Realty, PATH, The City of Portsmouth gave a donation, The Health Department, Moving Forward Residential, Port 45 Recovery, ASCEND, The Counseling Center, and Walmart.

For Saturday evening’s event, Harmon said they had Snow Cones and a bouncy house, (she had a water slide ordered, but some of the people said it was going to rain, so she canceled that). They first had free food, hot dogs and chips pizza and drinks. “We then had snow cones, and a DJ, we made announcements and then with the DJ, they danced,” Harmon said. “Then at 9:00 p.m., we showed the documentary of Portsmouth called, ‘Til the Wheels Fall Off’. People had their lawn chairs and blankets and we popped and bagged a lot of popcorn. We passed that out. Also, the Producer of the documentary, Emily Owens, who is also co-owner of Portsmouth Stealth football team, talked. Some of the documentary had her football team in it, because of a lot of her people are in recovery and they join that to have a sense of belonging to a family and belonging. The event ended at 11:00 p.m.”

Harmon said they were very pleased with the turnout and felt that people who attended had a good time. The Recovery Coalition for Sobriety has several more events planned for the Summer:

July 13th will be a Recovery Swim Party at McKinley Pool from 6:00 pm. til 9:00 p.m.

July 27 & 28th is the biggest event called, ‘A Way to Freedom Recovery Rally’ to be held at Spartan Stadium. “On July 27th, it will start at 12:00 pm. until 10:00 p.m. and that day we will have Judge Lemon, and the mayor of Portsmouth, and there is to be a parade at 5:00 p.m,” Harmon said. “There will be performers and different recovery speakers throughout the day and lots of entertainment, even the fire trucks will be out there. July 28th events start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 10:p.m. with entertainment during that time.”

September 1st is the Recovery Bowl at Sunset Bowling Alley from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Harmon then concluded that A Great Work Ministry is having a separate event on July 2nd and 3rd. “We are having our Second Annual Basketball Camp at Shawnee State University with our boys and girls in elementary and middle school from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm,” Harmon said. “This is a free camp, as so many cannot go to camp, because of the costs.”

If anyone wants information about sponsorship or any information about the events they can contact, Monique Harmon at work: 740-351-3010 or email: myharmon30@gmail.com.

The Coalition for Sobriety has its meetings every Monday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Shawnee State University Center. Harmon said that they always welcome anyone who wants to help.

Monique Harmon from The Great Work Ministries, manning the snow cone section. Part of the crowd walking around at the Coalition for Sobriety picnic and party Saturday evening.

