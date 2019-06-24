Drum and Bugle Corp to perform in Portsmouth

The Music City Drum and Bugle Corp of Nashville, Tennessee is coming to Portsmouth June 25.

Trent Williams, Event Coordinator, announced the event in a release. “I am proud to announce once again for a second year, that Portsmouth High School will host Music City Drum & Bugle Corps as a stop on their 2019 tour between their performance at “Drums on the Ohio” Monday night, in Evansville, IN and their next show “Innovations in Brass” in Pittsburgh, PA. They will arrive in the wee, small hours of the morning on Tues., June 25 in Portsmouth to sleep, rehearse, eat, and perform at 7:00 p.m. in Trojan Stadium before rolling out. Join us again this year in welcoming MCDC back to Portsmouth as they present their 2019 program “Of Mice and Music”. Portsmouth High School will be hosting MCDC at the Clark Athletic Complex on the PHS campus on the evening of Tuesday, June 25 where MCDC will give a full show run-through rehearsal performance on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM in the Trojan Coliseum. Gates will open to the public at 6:00 PM and a $3.00 general admission for the Tuesday night performance will benefit the instrumental, vocal, and cheerleader programs at Portsmouth High School. Donations are also accepted. Thanks to Mr. Ralph Applegate and Portsmouth City Schools for hosting Music City. This is a very rare and unique opportunity that we hope you will make plans to attend.”

Williams added, “Pastor Allison Bauer has formed a volunteer committee of members of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, the K.K. Beneh Abraham Congregation, and Second Presbyterian Church to join forces to provide a volunteer dinner with a yummy baked spaghetti dinner (breadsticks, salads, and ice cream treats) for these 175 performers and staff on Tuesday.”

Williams also said that Second Presbyterian Church at 801 Waller Street will be hosting the dinner in their dining hall. Volunteers who would like to help the event can report for duty starting at noon to set tables and prep the meal. Dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. with clean up to follow.

Music City Drum and Bugle Corps is a marching music educational organization from Nashville, Tn. Membership consists of high school and college students ages 16-21. DCI (Drum Corps International) supervises the summer tours of Music City.

Music City is the flagship performance ensemble of Music City Youth in the Arts, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The corps had 47 members its first season in 2009 and grew to 64 members the following year. Music City has had a full-sized corps each year since. In its short 10-year history, Music City has become known for its fan-friendly productions and is a crowd favorite wherever it performs.

Every December, approximately 500 young people audition for a position in the corps. Monthly weekend rehearsal camps are held in the winter and spring. A four-week training camp is held in June prior to the corps embarking on a six-week tour that culminates at the DCI World Championships in Indianapolis.

Many of the corps’ musicians plan to become band directors after graduating from college. The drum corps experience provides an opportunity to hone their skills while receiving instruction of the highest caliber. The intense rehearsal and performance schedule also allows the students to learn valuable life lessons such as responsibility, teamwork and respecting others.

It is the goal of this organization to become a more visible musical ambassador for the community and to continue to improve the opportunities afforded the talented participants who will be our educators and leaders of tomorrow.

“Last year on a late Saturday morning, I got a message an old high school friend, Dan Naylor, who lives in Wheelersburg, and had a son who was a playing member of MCDC. Dan was with his son volunteering with the corps,” Williams said of how the corps came to Portsmouth. “Dan explained that the corps had received notice that there was an issue with a housing site that was not going to be available as planned. Dan, knowing my past experience as a member of the Crossmen Drum & Bugle Corp, and continued passion for the activity, asked if I might be able to help find a two-day housing and rehearsal location for the corps in short notice in Portsmouth the following Thursday and Friday.

“That afternoon, I talked to Ralph Applegate, the facilities manager with Portsmouth City Schools, explained what MCDC was all about and the situation they found themselves in and Ralph started to work,” Williams said. “In the next few days, we pulled together a plan to house the 175 corps member and staff in the Portsmouth High School gym with rehearsals in and around the Portsmouth Trojan Coliseum.

“MCDC loved the facilities and were extremely thrilled to be in Portsmouth and looked forward to the possibility of returning the following year,”. Williams said. “In the past year, the Corps has undergone major changes in advancing their status from Drum Corps International Open class to World-Class competition and have since had a change in their Executive Director, now Joe Roach and their Tour Manager, now Jason Winningham. “

Jason and I have been talking over the past several months and as a result will see the return of MCDC to Portsmouth on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. MCDC is excited to be back in Portsmouth and we are most excited to have them back.”

Music City Drum and Bugle Corps is proud to represent Nashville and the state of Tennessee in Drum Corps International. You can find more information about Music City on the corps’ website at www.MusicCityDrumCorps.org.

