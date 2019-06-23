94th Annual Jefferson Alumni awards $6,000

$6000 in Scholarships were Awarded at the 94th Annual Jefferson Alumni.

Thanks to the vision and generosity of Ron Lykins and his late wife, Ruth, and with contributions from many Jefferson Alumni members or their families, twelve seniors were awarded $500. Scholarships were awarded at the Jefferson Alumni in Blue Creek on May 25. Jefferson Alumni funded six scholarships; Ron Lykins funded the Dr. James P. and Suzanne Branham Scholarship; and the five Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships were funded by Lykins and members of the Armstrong family.

The six Jefferson Alumni Scholarship recipients were:

Conner Campbell graduate of West Union High School where he was an award-winning athlete playing basketball, golf, soccer, cross country and track. He also excelled in academics and scored a 31 on the ACT. Conner plans to attend Northern Kentucky University in pre-med with a goal of becoming a pediatrician. He is the grandson of Carl Kepp, ’70, Katherine Cook Kepp, ’50 and his proud grandmother is alumni officer Audra Williams, ’70.

Lindsey Daniel is a graduate of West Union High School where she was very active in the music and performing arts programs. She also played basketball and golf. She participated in community service and was in 4-H. Lindsey plan to attend Kettering College to become an Occupational Therapist. She is the granddaughter of Alumni Secretary/Treasurer, Carol Breeden Daniel, ’67.

Austin Kirk is a graduate of Western Brown High School where he played both indoor and outdoor soccer and was a member of the National Honor Society. He volunteered with Back Pack Blessings and Matthew 25 Ministries. Austin plan to attend UC Clermont in Information Technology and then on to the University of Cincinnati. Austin is the grandson of the late Judy Andes Francis, ’68 who served as Alumni Secretary/Treasurer for several years.

Cody Remington is a graduate of Waverly High School where he was an award-winning athlete participating in basketball and track. He recently broke the school record in long jump by jumping 22’11’. Cody plans to attend the University of Kentucky to become a high school government/history teacher and also hopes to coach. He is the grandson of our Alumni Secretary/Treasurer Carol Breeden Daniel, ’67.

Emilee Riley is a graduate of Western Brown High School where she participated in soccer and was a member of several school clubs. Emilee scored a 30 on the ACT. She worked part-time and also volunteered for Back Pack Blessings. Emilee plans to major in biomedical sciences at Shawnee State University and then go to the Ohio State University to become an optometrist. She is the great-granddaughter of Phyllis Johnson Spires, ’49 who served the Alumni over the years in various offices and continues to faithfully attend.

Marissa Renee Spires is a graduate of Seymour High School in Seymour, Indiana where she took rigorous course work that included 4 Advanced Placement classes. She participated in track & field and her passion was art. She earned the Senior Art Award for the most talented and dedicated art student. She plans to attend Indiana University and major in art. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Corrine Preston Hamilton, ‘39, and Phyllis Johnson Spires, ’49, and the granddaughter of Patricia Hamilton Spires, 68.

The five Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarship recipients were:

Lila Brown is a graduate of Clay High School where she excelled academically while participating in various sports and service clubs. She volunteered at Southern Ohio Medical Center as well as in food and toy drives with the Key Club. Lila plans to attend Morehead State University to obtain a degree in radiology and then continue to get a degree in Diagnostic Sonography. She is the granddaughter of the late David Brown, ’67 and Peggy McHenry Brown, ’68.

Jacob Calvert is a graduate of Manchester High School where he played basketball, baseball and football. Jacob also took welding at the OVCTC his junior year and was a volunteer reader in elementary classrooms. He plans to attend Shawnee State University to become a K-12 Intervention Specialist and also minor in deaf studies. Jacob is the great-grandson of the late Carl Hazelbaker, 44, and June Newman Hazelbaker, 43, and the grandson of Anna Ruth Hazelbaker Greenlee, 69.

Kimberlee Frasher is a graduate of West Union High School where she demonstrated leadership serving as BETA Club President, Senior Class President and President of the Student Senate. She also participated in a multitude of community service projects. Kimberlee plans to attend Shawnee State University to obtain a degree in Early Childhood Education. She had many relatives attend or graduate from Jefferson including Rosie Copas Wells, 46, Faye Copas Grooms, 48, Patsy Copas Dolan, 50, Vicki May Davis, ’72 and her grandmother is Thelma Copas Frasher.

Josie Hackworth is a graduate of West Union High School where she played volleyball 4 years and was active in FFA. She did various community service projects and volunteered at Good Cheers Riding Center that is a non-profit using horses as a way to help at-risk youth. Josie plans to attend Shawnee State University to study radiology technology and minor in psychology. She is the granddaughter of Sara Hackworth, ’67.

Kiersten Rowe is a graduate of West Union High School where she played basketball and volleyball and was in National Honor Society. Outside of school she was in 4-H and a member of the Cedar Grove Youth Church group on their Youth Rally Quiz Team. Kiersten plans to attend Shawnee State University to obtain a bachelor’s in education with dual certification in early childhood and special education. She is the granddaughter of Samuel Shiveley, ’64.

The 2019 recipient of the Dr. James P. & Suzanne Branham Scholarship was Heidi Hunter. Heidi is a graduate of West Union High School where she played soccer and ran cross country. She also sang in the choir and participated in many community service projects including helping with youth soccer by coaching, refereeing, and doing field maintenance. Heidi plans to attend Glenville State College in West Virginia to major in psychology and business and hopes to get a PhD. to become a psychologist. Heidi is the great-granddaughter of the late Jessie McHenry May, 33, the late Orvy D. May ’34, and the granddaughter of the late David May, ’65. It should come as no surprise that she will continue her athletic career by playing soccer for the Glenville State Pioneers!

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2003, there have been 107 scholarships awarded at the Jefferson Alumni. These scholarships have been made possible by the continuing generosity of many alumni members and their families. The Jefferson Alumni Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit and contributions may be a charitable tax deduction. To make a contribution so the scholarship program can continue, send a check to Carol Daniel, Secretary/Treasurer at 891 Bethany Ridge Road, West Union, Ohio 45693. If you wish your donation to be in honor of or in memory of someone, please note that.

Pictured are the scholarship winners or the relative who accepted on their behalf at the Jefferson Alumni. Front row seated left to right: Lila Brown, Sue May accepting for Heidi Hunter, Rosie Copas Wells accepting for Kimberlee Frasher, Kiersten Rowe, Josie Hackworth, and Anna Ruth Hazelbaker Greenlee accepting for Jacob Calvert. Standing left to right Ron Lykins, founder of the scholarship program and Marissa Renee Spires, Emilee Riley, Austin Kirk, Lindsey Daniel, Cody Remington, and Conner Campbell.

