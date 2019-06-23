Grand jury indicts 18

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 7 and returned 18 Public Indictments. There was 1 No Bill. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Elisha D. Brown, 35, Portsmouth: three counts failure to appear.

Thomas R. Prince, 40, Portsmouth: two counts failure to appear.

Justine Marissa Burgess, 24. Portsmouth: two counts failure to appear.

Andrew Clayton Litz, 32, West Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Iyana K. Woods, 40, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Craig Galloway, 48, West Portsmouth: receiving stolen property.

Jessica Carolyn Copley, 25, Franklin Furnace: criminal damaging or endangering, two counts petty theft,

seven counts theft, four counts telecommunications fraud.

Burt Christopher Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: criminal damaging or endangering, two counts petty theft,

seven counts theft, four counts telecommunications fraud.

Marcus Allen Potter, 22, Lucasville: burglary, theft, grand theft/motor vehicle.

Jason E. Blair, 36, McDermott: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of heroin.

Jay A. Castelli, 27,

Minford: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Amy M. Davis, 39, South Point: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dennis A. Davis, 46, Catlettsburg, Ky: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Mychael S. Harding, 25, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of hashish.

Michael Rideout, 35, Portsmouth: theft, theft from a person in a protected ,11 counts telecommunications fraud.

Stacey R. Hunt, 39, Portsmouth: theft, theft from a person in a protected class, 11 counts telecommunications fraud.

Randall L. Hammonds, 22, Lucasville: felonious assault, assault, illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Kaylyn M. Hammonds, 21, Portsmouth: felonious assault, assault illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.