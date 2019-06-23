New security measures in place for Monday’s council meeting

Beginning on Monday, attendees of Portsmouth City Council will have to go through security before being granted entrance into council chambers.

This means citizens will no longer be able to enter through the side door of the Municipal Building, and instead will need to enter through the front door and go through security as arranged through the Portsmouth Municipal Court. Disabled parties will still be admitted access through the side entrance however, and must ring the bell for a security guard to let them into the building.

On the agenda for Monday’s meeting are eight items, three of which will be heard for the first time.

An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $7,000.00 from Capital Improvement Fund No.

301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/Grounds Line Item No. 301.333.5502 for

Fence repairs at Branch Rickey Park will be heard for a first reading, while An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of funds in the amount of $5,100.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Fire Department Communications Equipment Maintenance Line Item No. 101.223.5267 for repair expenses to the Net Clock GPS/GNSS Time Server, and an Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $19,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to be paid from Police Department Machinery and Equipment Line Item No. 101.221.5533 in order to replace a finger print scanner will be heard for a first time and are requested to be passed under emergency status.

Other items on the agenda include ordinances authorizing the appropriation of $8,000.00 from CIP Fund No. 301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/Grounds Line Item No. 301.333.5502 for security cameras and monitoring system for Branch Rickey Park, authorizing the appropriation of $10,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to be paid from Community Agencies Line Item No. 101.119.5291 for the city’s contribution for the Boat Races to be held during the River Days Celebration, and authorizing the appropriation of $10,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to be paid from Grounds Recreation Line Item No. 101.335.5263 to be used for Christmas lights for Tracy Park to be heard for second readings.

Two final items, an Ordinance authorizing City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into a lease agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC for a cell tower to be located at 2323 17th Street, and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $25,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Community Agencies Line Item No. 101.119.5291 for expenditures associated with the Blues, Brew and BBQ Festival, will be heard for third readings.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Etension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Etension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved