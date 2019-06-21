Community members organize Children’s Services protest

A peaceful protest at the Children’s Services building in New Boston is set to take place on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The protest, organized by members of the community, will be held in honor of Dylan Groves, the six-month-old whose body was discovered in Otway on June 12. The infant, born with illicit drugs in his system, was placed back into his father’s custody by Scioto County Children’s Services after meeting the requirements for family unification. Dylan’s father and mother now face aggravated murder charges, among other charges, for the infant’s death.

A post on a Facebook page called “Justice for Dylan” credited community member Stephanie Carter as the organizer of the protest along with her statement. “Dylan’s story has touched my heart and I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing,” wrote Carter. “I have organized a protest at Children’s Services in New Boston on Monday June 24th from 9-1. The Mayor has given me permission and police will be there to ensure we have a peaceful protest.”

In a message to The Daily Times, Carter stated she felt CPS was partially to blame for the infant’s death.”I am protesting out side of CPS in New Boston on Monday at 9AM. I feel CPS should be held accountable for their role in placing Dylan back with his father which led to Dylan’s death,” wrote Carter.

A call to New Boston Mayor Junior Williams’ office confirmed that the city was aware of the protest, however, Williams relayed that he did not give permission, but rather informed organizers there was no permit required to hold a protest within the city and asked that those gathering be peaceful, not to interfere with traffic, and not to hinder those coming and going from the building.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

