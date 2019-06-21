Grand jury indicts two on aggravated murder

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 14 and returned 33 Public Indictments. There was one no bill. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Daniel A. Groves, 41, Otway: aggravated murder, murder, four counts felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, interference with custody, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse.

Jessica Groves, 39, Otway: aggravated murder, murder, four counts felonious assault, kidnapping, endangering children, interference with custody, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse.

Amanda Kristen Delay, 33, Lucasville: theft from a person in a protected class, theft, telecommunications fraud.

William Zachary McClary, 18, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Larry E. Dorst, 29, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Justin S. Barker, 37, Wheelersburg: failure to appear.

Eric Michael Brown, 38, West Portsmouth: burglary.

Ambrosia Ann Tilley, 39, Otway: escape, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Phillip N. Summers, 36, Otway: falsification, obstructing official business, complicity in the commission of an offense, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jerrid N. Franklin, 25, Lucasville: falsification, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joe Harlan Jenkins, 54, Jackson: 10 counts telecommunications fraud.

William D. Jenkins, 39, Jackson: 10 counts telecommunications fraud.

Lisa A. Shannon, 47, Jackson: 10 counts telecommunications fraud.

Billy R. Brown, II 36, Lancaster: felonious assault, two counts abduction, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

George Frankie Blevins, II, 35, Wheelersburg: felonious assault, two counts abduction, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary.

Alvin Branham, 47, Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Michael P. Smith, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Alvin Junior Branham, 47, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin E. Ramey, 23, Portsmouth: criminal damaging or endangering, theft.

Trey Daniel Timberman, 19, Franklin Furnace: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Michelle D. Knittle, 34, Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of drugs.

William T. Knittle, Sciotoville: tampering with evidence, possession of drugs.

Todd William Spears, 49, Findlay: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Daniel A. Austin, 43, South Webster: aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel A. Austin, 43, South Webster: possession of heroin.

Glen E. Adkins, 48, New Boston: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael D. Reinhardt,21, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Larry R. Neal, II, 39, Wheelersburg: tampering with evidence, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shawn D. Markwell, 33, New Boston: burglary.

Billy Joe Taylor, 47, Homeless: breaking and entering, criminal trespass, petty theft, theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitney C. Elkins, 29, Lexington: conspiracy, trafficking in cocaine,possession of cocaine.

Johnny P. Wilds, 57, West Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

Jennifer Rose King, 28, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin.

