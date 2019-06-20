New Boston announces parking closures

Parking Lane Closures for residents of the 3700 Block of Gallia Street in New Boston are in the following notice from Steve Hamilton, New Boston Village Administrator:

On Monday parking along the 3700 block of Gallia Street will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. for saw cutting of the roadway prior to construction. This full parking lane closure will last one day. All vehicles must be moved from the 3700 block of Gallia Street by 7:30 a.m. on Monday. All vehicles not removed by this time will be towed at the owner’s expense. Please consider moving all vehicles on Sunday to avoid any potential issues.

If a vehicle cannot be moved because of mechanical issues, please Hamilton at your earliest convenience for assistance,

Installation of sanitary sewer along Gallia Street will soon be completed at an upcoming date to be determined. When construction begins, care will be used to restrict parking to only those portions of Gallia Street impacted by construction.

If construction barrels are placed in the roadway, please refrain from parking in those areas. All vehicles in the construction zone will be towed at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions, please call me at this number 740-456-4103 Ext. 5

Steve Hamilton, Village Administrator of New Boston

The Village Council of New Boston opened with a Public Hearing for the 2020 Budget. Mayor, Junior Williams asked the audience if there was anyone who wanted to ask questions about the budget, there was a question by a citizen about the loss of $200 from the original to the 2020 budget in the Warren Trust fund on page 58 of 60. Williams and council explained that that money was from the Breakfast with Santa. There were no other questions about the budget and the public hearing was closed.

Following the public hearing, the regular business meeting was opened with the pledge to the flag and a silent prayer. Williams asked if anyone in the meeting wanted to speak to council. Robert Law stood and said thanks to Hamilton for his work in getting a crosswalk on Oak Street.

Williams then brought up in his report that the New Boston Fire Department had a man leave and Fire Chief Chris Davis had a candidate present to be hired in the open spot. The motion was made byn Councilman Dan Fetty, and seconded by Village Councilman, Ryan Ottney and a vote was taken and a new firefighter was accepted.

Williams mentioned that one of the New Boston Police had suffered a great loss from the flooding on the West Side.

Village Law advisor Justin Blume and Williams discussed with council they are working on the purchase of vehicles brought up at the last meeting. Williams said everything seemed to be in order for the 4th of July Fireworks in the village. Williams also said there was to be a ribbon cutting at the new Gordman’s on June 27th at 9:00 a.m.

Hamilton discussed the ongoing work with FEMA and also discussed more about the crosswalk mentioned earlier.

Williams brought to the meeting that the New Boston Fire Department had received a grant for MARCS radios from the State Fire Marshall’s office.

Village clerk Lana Loper read the 3rd reading instituting pay increases for the employees of the of New Boston. A motion was made by Councilman Jon Mills, and was seconded by Councilman Ralph Imes, and was passed unanimously. Loper then read the 2nd reading for the 2020 budget, and finally, there was a 1st reading, an ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village, declaring an emergency.

The council dismissed the audience for a short executive session.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

