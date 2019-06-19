Commissioners suggest SCCS Director be placed on leave

The Scioto County Commissioners approved communication to the Scioto County Children Services board on Tuesday, suggesting that the board place the director, Lorra Fuller, on administrative leave and open a third party investigation.

This communication coming after six-month-old Dylan Groves was discovered deceased in an Otway well, and his parents charged with aggravated murder after the infant was returned to his father by CPS.

“There’s been a lot of information, some of it may be rumors, some of it otherwise is factual information, some of it is semi-factual information going around, but in the best interest of Children Protective Services (CPS) we have asked that the board to place the director on administrative leave temporarily until some of the issues surrounding that, and some of the information and misinformation being spread through different sources of media die down at least so it doesn’t interfere with the criminal investigation in any way,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree. “Rumors have the tendency to affect people’s opinions adversely in cases, and right now there’s a lot that we don’t know about what happened. That child will never have any life now, never enjoy the things he was entitled to, and there’s really no excuse for that. But, you can’t undo the past and right now we’re trying to do what we can to at least make sure the child gets justice. In the final tally we don’t want someone else stomped on in the process if they don’t deserve it.”

Crabtree stated that this request is not an unusual one, and is done many times in different organizations and is in the best interest of CPS and the director in this case.

The letter went out immediately following Tuesday morning’s meeting, and while the county commissioners do not have the power to place the director on administrative leave, the letter suggests that the board do so.

“I think it’s the right thing to do at this time, there’s a lot of emotions and tremendous anger from different people and rightly so, right now what we want to do is make this right over time and this is one small step we can do right now to move forward with what we feel we need to do,” said Crabtree.

As part of the communication the board of commissioners has also asked the Children Services Board to consider a third party investigation internally.

“Get someone from the outside to come in, look at the policies, look at the procedures, look at what happened, look to see if there was short comings, look to determine whether or not everything that was done was done properly, everything that could have been done was done. We’re asking that a third party do that so the confidence of the public at large can be restored through remedies to any findings that are found and that of this board of county commissioners,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “It is a very serious matter, and we are asking the board to do that.”

The commissioners have requested a reply from the Children Services Board regarding their decision within 5 days of receipt of the letter.

Commissioners have requested a response from the SCCS board regarding their suggestions within five days of receiving the letter.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved