Mimimal flooding expected for remainder of week

The National Weather Service (Wilmington, OH) issued a flash flood for Northern Lewis County in KY, Southeastern Adams County, and Southwestern Scioto County just before midnight on Monday that lasted until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The warning indicated that thunderstorms in these areas had resulted in 1-2 inches of rainfall, with an additional 1-2 inches expected in the overnight hours. Portsmouth, New Boston, Vanceburg, Rosemount, Clarktown, Tollesboro, Rome, Sandy Springs, Buena Vista In Scioto County, Saint Paul, Firebrick, Carrs, West Portsmouth, Sciotoville, Epworth, Turkey Creek Lake, Ribolt, Friendship, Charters And Glen Springs were among the areas expected to experience flooding.

According to Scioto County EMA Director Kim Carver on Tuesday, the worst of the flooding for our county should be over.

“We really just had roads impacted, we didn’t have as much rain as we had the night before,” said Carver. “While they did issue a flash flood warning because of the quick downing, we didn’t have any major impacts from that. They did today [Tuesday] issue a flood warning for the Scioto River at Piketon through Thursday, because a lot of the heavier rain went north of us and dumped into the Scioto River basin. That will make it’s way down to the Ohio River.”

“The flood stage at Piketon is 20 ft. and it was expected to exceed that Tuesday afternoon. They are expecting that to drop below flood stage by the end of the week, and mainly at those levels impacts low land flooding along the river, farm fields, low lying roads and backs up into tributaries and impacts a few township county roads. There could be some minor flooding from the Scioto River as it rises, but it is expected to crest by the end of the week and there should be minimal flooding from that.”

By Ivy Potter

