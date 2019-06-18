PHS Teacher wins summer fellowship plus

Portsmouth High School teacher Stephanie Boling, has been awarded a prestigious summer fellowship by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University in Ohio.

The center is a highly regarded nonprofit provider of educational programs and resources for U.S. history and government teachers, as well as high school and college students.

Boling said she applied for this award in February. This particular fellowship is based on the Federalist Papers, which is primary documents about why our founding fathers thoughts on ratifying the US Constitution. “These are documents that I am required to teach in AP Government, so I was like, this is a perfect opportunity to delve deep into the material,” Boling said.

“I actually leave on this Sunday, there will be two classes Sunday, and then on Monday-Friday, there are three classes per day,” Boling said. “I am very excited about this opportunity.”

She added, “We will also tie in some of the anti-federalist papers that argued against the Federalist Papers to see don’t ratify the constitution, which is also perfect, because when I was looking at it the required documents I have to teach for my AP Government class, this covers all of the documents required, but one, which is why I chose that one over all the others.”

Boling has been teaching at PHS for two years and teaches Government and Global Studies. She had taught at two private schools in central Ohio, before moving to Portsmouth.

Ashland University states that, middle- and high-school teachers chosen as “Buchwald Summer Fellows” participate in a rigorous week-long graduate-level summer course with other students enrolled in Ashbrook’s Master of Arts in American History and Government (MAHG) program. The MAHG program is the nation’s only master’s degree program developed specifically for history and government teachers. Participants in the course earn two graduate credit hours from Ashland University. The full cost of tuition, room, board and books is waived for teachers receiving the Buchwald Summer Fellowship.

“During their week at Ashbrook, the summer fellows study the ideas that motivated the people who have shaped our nation’s history by reading what these individuals said and wrote at the time,” said MAHG program Director Chris Pascarella.

“The fellows then engage in small, discussion-based seminars led by nationally distinguished faculty, and engage with other teachers about the meaning and importance of the ‘core documents’ under discussion.” The courses run from late June through July. This summer’s course options include The American Founding; The American Revolution; The Civil War in American History and Literature; The Congress; Great American Texts: The Federalist; Indian Assimilation, Resistance and Removal; Race and Equality in America; The Supreme Court; and, The World Wars in American History and Literature, among several others.

Boling is going to be a busy lady this summer saying, “I also applied for a colloquium on religion and the constitution. It’s just two and one-half days in Washington D.C., we have all these primary documents to read, before we go there. Some of the primary documents are the first section that mentions religion and there’s a letter from Thomas Jefferson that talks about the separation of church and state,” Boling said. “This program is not until later in July, and we actually get to go to the Bible Museum. I haven’t been to D.C. since I was eight years old, and I’ll be staying at George Washington University. The program is actually put on through Ashland University’s master’s program.”

Boling says about this one, “I just have to I think for maybe one meal, they fly me and my room and board will be taken care of.” Boling says she loves teaching at Portsmouth and she feels that is the place she is meant to be, as she is originally from Columbus.

— The Buchwald Summer Fellowships are named in honor of Jim Buchwald, founder of the Mount Vernon, OH-based Ariel Corporation, who provided funding support for the fellowships.

— The Ashbrook Center is an independent, non-partisan non-profit, the mission of which is to restore and strengthen the capacities of the American people for constitutional self-government.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved