Stevens wins 2019 tractor raffle

Southern Ohio Farm Power of the Past Antique Tractor Club held their annual raffle tractor on Sunday, June 2, 2019, during their annual show at Pike County Fairgrounds. This year’s raffle tractor was a 1949 Farmall C. and the winner was Bobbie Stevens of Chillicothe. Instead of the tractor, Bobbie opted for the cash prize of $1,500 instead. In addition to the cash prize, Bobbie will also receive a one-year membership to the Southern Ohio Farm Power Tractor Club.

The club wishes to thank all who attended and worked so hard to make this year’s event successful. They invite everyone back next year for their 2020 show the first weekend in June.

