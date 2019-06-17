Heavy rains and strong winds leave path of damage

Storms on Sunday evening into Monday morning left a path of debris in its wake as heavy rains led to flooding around Scioto and Greenup Counties.

“We took a direct hit in Portsmouth and West Portsmouth on that storm line as it approached yesterday. The storm line actually bowed out to the front of it from South Shore to those areas, and when a storm line bows out like that they generally have significant rainfall and wind in the front part of the storm,” said Kim Carver, Scioto County EMA Director.

Carver indicated there was a recorded 67 mph wind gust at the weather station at the emergency operation center in downtown Portsmouth. “We had torrential downpours and wind gusts in the 60s. As that storm line bowed out into Portsmouth and West Portsmouth across the river from South Shore it was strengthening as it came across Greenup County,” Carver said. “We had some other areas that received flash flooding as well, but the most significant areas were West Portsmouth and Portsmouth. We had all the low lying intersections flooded, and some areas had water that was hip-deep. We had to have a period of drainage before they could go out and do a lot of the tree and debris removal.”

Carver stated there were several dozen trees down throughout the city and county. “The wind event was pretty much a county wide event because we’ve had such saturated ground from rains we’ve received that the ground can’t hold the trees when the winds are that intense.”

Carver said a lot of debris removal was done Sunday night by fire departments and road crews, and said that process would carry on into the next couple days.

“We have a flash flood watch in effect through at least Tuesday, with additional rains occurring off and on with potential thunderstorm activity,” said Carver. “We’re not out of the woods yet, we’re still monitoring here at the emergency management office what kind of storm damages we have and looking at what kind of public information alters we can put to get the word out on flood advisories. “

Carver said she would not be surprised to see a flood warning as the ground continues to be saturated by heavy rains.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

