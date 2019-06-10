Two arrested in Greenup County drug seizure

RACELAND – Two individuals were arrested following a call for a distressed vehice in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Raceland, Kentucky early Monday morning.

Victor Ibarra-Median, 21, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Diego Balderas, 20, place of residence unknown, were both arrested on trafficking charges of less than 8 oz. of marijuana and identity theft. Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Ritchie approached the distressed vehicle and noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Raceland Police Department’s K-9 Unit positively alerted the presence of the drug due to the smell.

Inside Ibarra-Median’s and Balderas’ car was a bag containing marijuana, a large sum of cash, and two fake identifications. Both Ibarra-Median and Balderas were given the opportunity for release with a $1000 bond payment while they await the next action from the Greenup County Circuit Court.

Ibarra-Median Balderas These materials were seized by the Greenup County Sherriff's Office during a traffic stop Monday.

Found with cash, paraphernalia

PDT Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

