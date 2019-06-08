Kids helping kids with LemonAiD

A cold glass of lemonade on a hot summer day, what more could one want? The Salvation Army has a way for you to get that and at the same time for kids to have fun and learn how to help others.

According to Michelle Myrtle, Front Office Coordinator, for the Portsmouth Salvation Army, children in Scioto County can have a lemonade stand at their home for the Salvation Army and donate their proceeds to them. The Salvation Army began this program in 2007 in Lexington, Ky. The concept of LemonAiD is simple —kids help other kids by operating a lemonade stand during the campaign and donate the proceeds to The Salvation Army. This is a FUN fundraiser.

The kids that participate, learn the idea that they can make a positive difference in their community, while at the same time learning about some marketing and business skills. The Salvation Army will use the proceeds to help poverty-stricken children by providing healthy meals, recreation programs, summer camp and more. The overnight camp the Salvation Army holds, is where Myrtle says most of the money for Scioto County goes, will have swimming, boating, hiking, arts and recreation activities, and sports and music are options.

The LemonAiD program runs from now through July, you can register your child or youth group at no costs; Online at https://give.salvationarmy.org/LemonAiDPortsmouth or in person at The Salvation Army office located at 1001 9th St. Portsmouth.

The Salvation Army will mail promotion kits beginning mid-June, which will include a LemonAiD badge for each child registered, an official sign for the stand, thank you stickers for customers and a brochure with helpful hints. Mrytle says that they can use as many stands as people who want to do them.

Parents and or youth leaders provide the stand/table, cash box, the lemonade, cups and any other items to be sold. You set your own price or ask for a donation. Myrtle states your table does not have to be anything fancy, you can be as creative as you want, just a way to sell your lemonade.

It is suggested that you would want to promote the day you will have your stand through relatives, friends, neighbors and social media. You choose the location and day that is best for you and you can set up for more than one day.

There will be a LemonAiD Finale Celebration on July 31, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the SOMC Welcome Center. Kids will pour their LemonAiD proceeds in the giant Salvation Army Kettle, enjoy free food and games, and receive a LemonAiD T-shirt. If you would be unable to attend the finale, you can just drop off or mail in your proceeds.

Myrtle says the finale is so much fun and the kids really enjoy putting what they have raised in the kettle. If you are looking for something productive and fun for you and your kids to do this summer, join in and have a LemonAiD stand that is enjoyable and teaches kids to give to those not as fortunate as themselves.

An example of a LemonAiD stand for the Salvation Army https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_SaLemonaid.jpg An example of a LemonAiD stand for the Salvation Army Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved