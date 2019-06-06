Commissioners, Johnson commemorate D-Day

The Scioto County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, and passed a resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Commissioner Mike Crabtree read the resolution which recognized the heroic efforts of those who bravely fought for liberty on D-Day, prior to its passage.

“Whereas 75 years ago, June 6th 1944 the soldiers, sailors and airmen of the allied expeditionary force invaded Normandy in Northern France to open a new front in our war against Nazism and tyranny. Whereas on D-Day an estimated 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50 mile stretch of coast line of France’s Normandy region, resulting in one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history. Whereas the courage of these troops turned the tide of World War II and changed the fate of the world forever. Their extraordinary service in the face of great danger demonstrated the finest qualities of our nation and of our allies, and millions around the world today live in freedom because of their sacrifice. Whereas the true number of casualties will never be known, but at the D-Day National Memorial in Bedford, VA there are 4,414 names enshrined in bronze plaques, representing every allied soldier, sailor, airman, and coast guardsman who died. Whereas by remembering the heroic actions of our armed forces at the Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword Beaches in 1944 we honor a generation who served this country and saved liberty for people everywhere. Now therefore be it resolved that the board of County Commissioners of Scioto County Ohio honors the heroes who fought and those that lost their lives during the summer of 1944 and commemorates the 75th anniversary of D-Day on this 6th day of June in the year of our Lord 2019.”

Crabtree added that many will never truly know the level of suffering that our armed forces faced on that day.

“That [resolution] is highly supported by all three commissioners. Some people will never understand what anguish and suffering these individuals went though,” said Crabtree. It was a 24/7 thing for those folks. This is the least we can do for people who gave everything.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis noted that the events of June 6th 1944 were perhaps the single most pivotal event to change the outcome of humanity.

U.S Congressman Bill Johnson, who serves Ohio’s 6th Congressional District, visited Normandy and Omaha Beach on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day with President Donald Trump and the Congressional Delegation.

Johnson recognized the sacrifices that were made on those beaches and the impact their actions had on the course of history. “The course of mankind was forever changed – for the better – on June 6, 1944, as brave Americans and our Allies undertook the largest seaborne invasion in history and landed in Normandy to free the world from Hitler’s tyranny. Twenty years later, on a visit here in 1964, President Dwight Eisenhower said, “These people gave us a chance. And they bought time for us, so we can do better than we have before.” I thought about that quote today as I met some of those brave men who took part in the invasion. They, along with their fellow soldiers who never made it home, will be honored today and always by the country they served and the nations they freed,” said Johnson. “I was extremely proud to be here today – not as a congressman, but as an American. It is a day I will never, ever forget.”

75th Anniversay of the invasion of Normandy, June 6th 1944

