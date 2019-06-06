Splash pad reopens following temporary shut down

The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad at the Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park reopened Thursday evening after being closed on Wednesday due to water quality issues.

According to a post by the Scioto County Commissioners on Wednesday upon responding to a reported case of E-Coli, where the child had previously been to the splash pad, the health department found no E-Coli, but discovered the bleach levels at the splash pad were too low. The post stated that the lower levels could be the result of recent heavy rain, which impacts the chemical levels of the water through dilution. The post stated that while the filtration system automatically adds chemicals, the system needs time to restore levels.

Garrett Bennett, Scioto County Health Department Sanitarian, stated that he responded to the complaint after a 1 year old child became ill with a strain of E-Coli EPEC, and said that in fact no sampling was done as it is not customary in these types of situations. Bennett said that the water was tested and the residual chlorine level was low, and as a precaution advised that the water be flushed. Bennett indicated that once quality issues were resolved the pad would be able to reopen.

According to Commissioners, a crew was heading to the splash pad yesterday morning to evaluate and the water had been flushed entirely. The Scioto County Commissioners announced Thursday afternoon that the pad had been reopened and would resume regular hours of operation.

The Splash Pad at Early Thomas Conley Park has reopened following a temporary shut down due to possible contamination in the water. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_splash66.jpg The Splash Pad at Early Thomas Conley Park has reopened following a temporary shut down due to possible contamination in the water.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Exension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Exension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved