Future of Shawnee State Park Golf Course still unclear

The Scioto County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday and relayed that after a public hearing which took place last month, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has stayed quiet in regards to its plans for the Shawnee State Park Golf Course. “We’re still waiting, I know that the overall response in that meeting from the public was that people would like to see it kept a golf course. I don’t see any movement on the State’s side in regards to that,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “We are still trying to set up an appointment with them. We’ve had some scheduling issues on our part, we’ve went back and forth with ODNR to set up something with the director to discuss that. I know there are still conversations going on in Columbus between our representatives and ODNR. It’s been made clear what the public would like to see have happen.”

Davis stated that a few individuals gave alternative ideas for use of the course, but the majority of those in attendance, along with Commissioners, want to see the course to remain open as a golf course.

“It always has been a golf course, since the day it was deeded over to the state to turn into a golf course by a private individual,” Davis said. “We’ve been told bluntly they do not intend to run it as a golf course past this year.”

Davis stated part of his issue with ODNR’s claims that the course will be shut down is that it could take upwards of two years before the course is repurposed, leaving the space to set idle in the meantime. “We’re trying to set up a meeting, they want us to come to Columbus so we’ll see what we can do,” said Davis.

Commissioner Mike Crabtree reiterated again that the course appears to still be in use by many, and noted that booking the course for various events such as golf scrambles has always been done months in advance because the course stays busy.

Commissioners stated they feel rural areas, such as Scioto County, aren’t being considered as important as those near the Columbus area. While none of the six courses within the state were making much profit according to commissioners, Shawnee State Park Golf Course is the only one set to close.

“But they’re only closing one. How are we supposed to interpret that? Luck of the draw? Doubt it,” said Davis. “It makes us mad. We’re mad. People really want to know, we’re mad. It’s not right and they know it’s not right.”

Other matters of business from the meeting included approving the minutes of May 30, approving payment of moral obligations, and adopting a resolution establishing fund for FEMA Hazard Mitigation for EMA.

