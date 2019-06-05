Watch Me Grow Ohio establishes community garden

This past Saturday, Watch Me Grow Ohio teamed up with local officials to establish its first of they hope to be many community gardens within the city.

Watch Me Grow Ohio is an Agriculture, Art, and Entrepreneurship Program that works with rural and inner city youth providing them with hands-on experience in small business development. Watch Me Grow Ohio is operated under the direction of Drew Carter, Leanne Johnson, and Amanda Lewis, with 35 kids registered for the program this year.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 10 kids worked alongside Portsmouth Police, and the Scioto County Prosecutor building several small raised beds to house various produce.

“We teamed up the Portsmouth Police Department, Prosecutor Shane Tieman, and Mike Clark of Twin Valley Costume to build our first of many community garden,” said Carter.

The Garden is located on the corner of 6th and Adams Street in the East End of Portsmouth.

WMG extends a special thank you to the lot owner, Mike Giannetti, for allowing use of his lot for this project.

The community garden is located at 6th and Adams Street in the east end of Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_WMG1.jpg The community garden is located at 6th and Adams Street in the east end of Portsmouth. Submitted photo Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman hauls building supplies. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_WMG2.jpg Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman hauls building supplies. Submitted photo Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police, and Mike Clark assist WMG. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_WMG3.jpg Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police, and Mike Clark assist WMG. Submitted photo

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

