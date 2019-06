Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of June 10 – 15

Story Times:

Tuesday – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

Tuesday – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Tuesday – Preschool Story Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Family Story Time at 11:30am at Lucasville

Wednesday – Toddler Time at 11:30am at Portsmouth

Thursday – Family Story Time at 11:30am at Wheelersburg

Thursday – Book Babies at 1pm at Portsmouth

Friday, – Family Story Time at 10:30am at South Webster

Friday– Family Story Time at 11:30am at New Boston

Children Programs:

Monday– Jedi Academy Training at 4pm at New Boston

Tuesday– Cosmic Crusher at 2pm at Wheelersburg

Tuesday– Father’s Day Craft at 3:30pm at Lucasville

Tuesday– Take Me To Your Reader at 4pm at South Webster

Tuesday– Claymation Program at 5:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Stomp Rocket at 2pm at Lucasville

Wednesday – Intergalactic Toss at 2pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday– Father’s Day Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston

Thursday – Painting for Father’s Day at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Thursday – Groovy Joe Dance Party at 6pm at Portsmouth

Friday– Pixel World Putt-Putt at 12:30pm on the Bookmobile at Lett Terrace

Friday– Perler Bead Planets at 2:30pm at Lucasville

Friday– LEGO Club Jr. at 4pm at Lucasville

Saturday– Father’s Day Craft at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Thursday– Whoopee Cushion Craft at 4pm at South Webster

Teen Programs:

Monday– Computer Games at 1pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday– Galaxy Globe Craft at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Adult Programs:

Monday– Dream Catcher Craft at 1pm at Lucasville

Tuesday– Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Tuesday– Paddle Board Painting at 5:30pm at South Webster

Tuesday– A Universe of Trivia at 6pm at Portsmouth

Thursday– Lynda.com at 11am at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119 New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412 Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688 South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122 Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116