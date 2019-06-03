Day of Prayer & Recognition for Neglected and Dependent Children to be observed June 15

A special event is being put together in honor of former children of Hillcrest by recognizing and praying for today’s neglected and dependent children.

On The Day of Prayer & Recognition for Neglected and Dependent Children, June 15, a gathering of prayer will begin at 10 a.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Park led by Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis.

The public is asked to stop whatever they are doing at that time and pray in unison.

In honor of the day, the foster children through the Scioto County Children Services, the Oasis, NECCO, and the children of the Homeless Shelter will be recognized and given the opportunity to take part in several different activities. (Their immediate kin i.e.: siblings are also welcome to attend, but all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). “The day of Prayer and recognition is very near to my heart and I am very grateful to our county commissioners for granting this special request. When asked they didn’t hesitate. Being a child of the former Hillcrest Children’s Home, one cannot help but empathize with today’s neglected and dependent children,” said Rose Mowery, former HCH resident who coordinated the event.. Although stories and circumstances may have changed, who could understand better than those who have lived through it? First and foremost they need our prayers. These children need our help. We must get involved!”

Mowery stated June 15 was selected as The Day of Prayer because that is the date in which the first 57 children moved into Hillcrest and began to call it home. “As a child you have no control over what’s happening to you. It’s scary and it’s sad and no child deserves to have to go through the atrocities that many of these children have had to endure, leaving a lifelong scar on their hearts and minds,” said Mowery. We must also pray for the parents and guardians of these children that they may overcome the situations that may have put their children at risk.”

Following the 10 a.m. prayer, various activities such as necklace making, face painting, corn hole, and a watermelon seed spitting contest will be held, along with free passes to the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad. “We have lots of activities planned with prizes made possible by Bill Wedebrook (former HCH resident) & Jody Wedebrook, Paula Simpson, & Stephanie Boldman. Native American bead making as demonstrated by Robert Stone (Former HCH resident) and Bonnie Stone. Lynn Chaffin, known for locally for her talent, will provide face painting (weather permitting), and corn hole will be provided by Tabitha & Tim Smalley,” Mowery said. “We are fortunate to have so many fine folks willing to donate their time and resources to help sponsor this free event.”

The Lucasville Kiwanis and Beverly and Randy Rucker will be graciously providing food and Sno-Kones for the event, with beverages provided by Donna Dryden, Wheelersburg Kroger & McDonald’s of Rosemount. Desserts will be provided by Diane Preston, Janet Montgomery, and Stephanie Boldman. Other former residents of Hillcrest, Bill Tackett and Judy Scarberry are sponsoring the event as well as many others. As a final parting gift, each child will be presented with their very own bible donated by private sponsors.

“We (the commissioners) fully support the efforts by Rose Mowery, and we hope to help supply a day of fun and relaxation for these special children and their families,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “We really hope as many foster/adoptive children that can will come and enjoy a day at the splash pad/park. Every child is precious in our eyes! The least we can do is give them a special day of fun to let them know we care.”

Prayer event to be held at E.T.C. Park

By Ivy Potter

